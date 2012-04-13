Japan regulator to seek penalties against Nikko SMBC: sources

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s securities regulator will seek penalties against the country’s third-largest broker Nikko SMBC Securities for leaking confidential information about stock offerings, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

In Japan’s latest crackdown against insider trading, the watchdog found several sales staff at Nikko tipped off clients ahead of the official announcement of share offerings by its parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and a railway firm for which it was acting as underwriter, the sources said.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) will announce its findings as early as Friday, the sources said.

The penalty, to be carried out by the Financial Services Agency, will likely include an order to improve its internal controls, the sources said.

Nikko SMBC acknowledged that it was under investigation but declined to comment further.

The recommendation will mark the second action by the SESC since it launched a high-profile probe in 2010 into dubious trading activities around a string of public share offerings that had raised suspicions inside information had been leaked.

Last month, the SESC recommended a 50,000 yen ($620) fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust Banking, saying the asset manager sold Inpex shares after a tip-off about the energy firm’s plans for a $6 billion offering in 2010.

RELATIVELY SMALL FINE

While the SESC has not named the broker involved, sources have told Reuters that an employee in the institutional sales department of Nomura Holdings is the suspected source of that leak. Nomura has declined to comment on specifics, only saying that it was cooperating with the SESC’s probe.

The relatively small fine in the Chuo Mitsui case, which was calculated on the expected commission on the fund manager’s profit of 14 million yen on that trade, has been held up by critics as a sign that Japan’s regulations are not strong enough to deter insider trading.

For example, a similar case in the U.S. would have led to a fine several times as large and sanctions against the employee that provided the information, experts have said. Under Japanese law, the “tipper” does not face official sanctions unless they too conspired to profit from the trade.

But the regulator believes identifying those involved in such cases can still act as an effective deterrent in Japan, where public shaming typically carries greater weight than it might in the West.

The move against Nikko SMBC also shows that the SESC is attacking the issue from various angles. Unlike in the Chuo Mitsui case, the regulator does not believe that any insider trading took place, the sources said.

Nikko SMBC sales staff told clients about the upcoming share offerings as prospective buyers of the shares once the deal was launched, rather than to encourage short-selling ahead of time, the sources said.

Sumitomo Mitsui’s 1 trillion yen share sale was part of a flood of offerings in 2009 and 2010 by banks and brokers preparing to meet tougher capital rules. Overall Japanese firms raised 5 trillion yen in equity deals in 2010.

The SESC is also investigating trading related to share sales by Tokyo Electric Power and Nippon Sheet Glass around which selling and volume patterns also triggered suspicion that insider trading had taken place.

($1 = 80.9000 Japanese yen)