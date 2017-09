Nikon Corp's digital cameras are displayed at an electronics store in Tokyo August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nikon Corp (7731.T) on Thursday lowered its full-year interchangeable lens digital camera sales forecast by 3 percent to 6.0 million from a previous estimate of 6.2 million.

The Japanese camera maker kept its compact camera sales forecast at 11.5 million.