NIMH director to leave for Google Life Sciences
September 15, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

NIMH director to leave for Google Life Sciences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - National Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH) director Dr Tom Insel said he will step down in November and join Google Inc’s life sciences division.

Insel, who has been with NIMH for 13 years, said on Tuesday that he would work on the internet search giant's projects to explore mental illnesses. (1.usa.gov/1FL049D)

Google has been increasing its presence in the healthcare industry, signing deals with drugmakers including Novartis AG and Sanofi SA.

The life sciences division is collaborating with Novartis to develop contact lenses to help diabetics track blood glucose levels.

The division is part of Google X labs, which is testing self-driving cars.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

