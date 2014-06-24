FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo CEO to miss shareholders' meeting after tumor removal
June 24, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Nintendo CEO to miss shareholders' meeting after tumor removal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nintendo Co President Satoru Iwata speaks during their strategy and earnings briefings in Tokyo January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nintendo Co’s Chief Executive Satoru Iwata said he would miss the company’s annual general meeting on Friday after he had surgery to remove a tumor in his bile duct.

Iwata told shareholders in a letter on Tuesday, he had had surgery last week and that he “came through it well”.

He added, “I have already resumed my business by email and by other means, but it is anticipated that a little more time is needed for me to return to my regular work schedule.”

Nintendo ended the last business year by booking its third straight loss, as sales of its Wii U console fell far short of projections due to a paucity of games.

Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

