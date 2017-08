Nintendo signage is displayed at the company's booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) dropped 6 percent in early trade on Friday after the videogame maker unveiled its next-generation gaming console, called the Nintendo Switch.

The stock fell as far as 25,300 yen as of 0101 GMT, its lowest since Sept. 7.