Nintendo keeps 2013/14 Wii U sales forecast unchanged at 9 million

The logo of Nintendo Co is pictured outside the company headquarters building in Kyoto, western Japan January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nintendo Co said on Wednesday it has kept its Wii U game machine sales forecast for the year through March 2014 unchanged at 9 million consoles, although sales during the April-June first quarter were a modest 160,000 machines.

Nintendo, which began by making playing cards in the late 19th century, is counting on the new Wii U to revive its fortunes.

The creator of the Super Mario franchise sold 1.4 million 3DS handheld consoles in the quarter compared with 1.86 million during the same period a year earlier.