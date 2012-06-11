FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo to cut summer bonuses by 20 percent : Nikkei
June 11, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

Nintendo to cut summer bonuses by 20 percent : Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nintendo Co will cut its employees’ summer bonuses by about 20 percent this year as a result of weak business performance, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.

The video game giant reported its first annual operating loss of 37.3 billion yen ($469.65 million) in April on shrinking sales of its Wii gaming console and weak demand for its new 3DS handheld device.

The company has reduced executive compensations from last year, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

