a year ago
Don't play Pokemon on the railway tracks, Bulgaria says
July 29, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Don't play Pokemon on the railway tracks, Bulgaria says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A young woman plays the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain July 28, 2016.Sergio Perez

SOFIA (Reuters) - This one might seem obvious, but.... Bulgarian state railway company BDZ is urging players of Pokemon GO to keep off the railway tracks.

The game - in which people stare at a screen hunting for Pokemon - has become wildly popular around the world, but also cause accidents among distracted players.

"The railway operator warns users of the game that searching for Pokemon in railway areas is not a safe endeavor," BDZ said in a statement, adding that trains cannot stop quickly to avoid people or vehicles on railway lines

Pokemon themselves are in no danger because they don't actually exist.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

