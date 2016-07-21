FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
McDonald's Japan shares soar, to collaborate on Pokemon GO soon
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 21, 2016 / 12:33 AM / a year ago

McDonald's Japan shares soar, to collaborate on Pokemon GO soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passersby walk past a McDonald's store in Tokyo December 16, 2014.Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's McDonald's Holdings Co jumped to their highest level since 2001 in early trade on Thursday after the company said it would collaborate on the Pokemon GO game "soon".

The stock jumped as much as 7.4 percent to 3,775 yen, its highest since 2001. It gained 5.3 percent and 9.8 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, on a media report that the fast-food chain would become the game's first sponsor.

(This version of the story corrects McDonald's milestone to 2001, not December 2001, in second paragraph)

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.