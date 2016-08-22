Thousands flock to Mexico City streets for Pokemon Go

Mexico City, Mexico, August 21, 2016 - - Thousands gathered in Mexico City's Chapultepec Park on Sunday (August 21) to play Pokemon Go and celebrate the worldwide app phenomenon.

Mexicans of all ages, some in costume, descended on the park early in the day, phones and tablets in hand, ready to capture Pokemons.

Pokemon player Julio Cesar said he wasn't a fan at first.

"When the app came out, the truth is that I spoke very badly of it as did those who play conventional video games. But I had the chance to try it and it is very addictive and I like it a lot and I see that it can bring people together to meet each other," he said.

A little girl named Diana came with her family.

"It is very cool, a very cool experience. You get exercise walking, you have fun catching Pokemons and it's a lot of fun to spend time with your family," she said.

Mexico received unrestricted access to the Pokemon Go app at the beginning of August.

Following the Pokemon hunt in the park, many players went to a Mexico City cultural center to watch the finals of the Pokemon World Championship being held in San Francisco.