Nintendo CEO says recovered enough from surgery to resume work
October 29, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nintendo CEO says recovered enough from surgery to resume work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA Japan (Reuters) - Japanese video game maker Nintendo Co’s Chief Executive Satoru Iwata said on Wednesday he had recovered well enough from surgery in June to remove a tumor in his bile duct to enable him to resume his regular work duties.

The veteran executive’s comments came as he presented Nintendo quarterly earnings in his first appearance before reporters since having surgery. He said he had lost weight, but felt healthier.

Iwata has come under pressure in recent years over Nintendo’s declining popularity as consumers shift to mobile gaming and new consoles from rivals Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp. But on Wednesday Nintendo reported an unexpected quarterly operating profit, thanks to improved sales of its Wii U console.

Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

