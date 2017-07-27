FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Nintendo shares up more than four percent after reporting strong Switch sales
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 27, 2017 / 12:34 AM / an hour ago

Nintendo shares up more than four percent after reporting strong Switch sales

1 Min Read

People line up to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch game console at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2017.Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) shares rose more than four percent in Thursday morning trade after the console maker reported strong first-quarter sales for its new Switch device.

The Kyoto-based company said on Wednesday it had sold 1.97 million Switch consoles in the three months through June, bringing the cumulative total to 4.7 million units. Nintendo has struggled to produce enough units to keep up with demand.

By 0920 (0020 GMT), Nintendo shares were trading 4.6 percent higher at 37,400 yen. Nintendo's stock price is up more than 60 percent since the Switch went on sale in March.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.