A woman uses a mobile phone prior to a parade where Pokemon's character Pikachu attends, in Yokohama, Japan, August 7, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Japanese game maker Nintendo Co (7974.T) rose on Wednesday after the company unveiled a Dec. 15 release date for its Super Mario Run mobile game.

Nintendo shares were last up 2.8 percent at 25,565 yen ($234.41) after rising as high as 25,670 yen, their highest since Oct. 31.