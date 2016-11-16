Twitter to upgrade some features to thwart cyber-bullying
Twitter, facing pressure for not doing enough to curb abusive behavior on its platform, said on Tuesday it would upgrade some features to better combat cyber-bullying.
TOKYO Shares of Japanese game maker Nintendo Co (7974.T) rose on Wednesday after the company unveiled a Dec. 15 release date for its Super Mario Run mobile game.
Nintendo shares were last up 2.8 percent at 25,565 yen ($234.41) after rising as high as 25,670 yen, their highest since Oct. 31.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Alphabet's Google announced the formation of an artificial intelligence group for Google Cloud, the tech company's latest gambit to increase its market share in the lucrative cloud computing business.
Wells Fargo & Co is set to announce a partnership with SigFig for clients to use the robo-adviser's technology and wealth management investment tools.