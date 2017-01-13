Nintendo Switch to launch March 3, to cost $299.99 in U.S.

Nintendo signage is displayed at the company's booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) will launch the Switch, its first new game console in about four years, on March 3 for $299.99 in the United States and 29,980 yen in Japan, the video game maker said on Friday.

The price of the Nintendo Switch, a hybrid home console and handheld device, compares with the $299.99 in the U.S. and the 25,000 yen in Japan that it costs for the firm's existing Wii U console.

Shares of Nintendo were down 3 percent after the announcement.