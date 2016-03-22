FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo to stop production of Wii U videogames - Nikkei report
March 22, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

Nintendo to stop production of Wii U videogames - Nikkei report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past an advertisement board of Nintendo Co Ltd's Wii U game console at an electronics retail store in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

(Reuters) - Japanese videogame maker Nintendo Co Ltd will stop production of the Wii U video game console as early as this year after stagnant sales, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

A few components of the device have already been stopped and parts inventory will dry up this year, according to Nikkei.

Nintendo’s Wii U console has lagged behind Sony Corp’s PlayStation and Microsoft Corp’s Xbox, while the rise of smartphone games has won over many gamers.

Nintendo could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
