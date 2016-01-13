Nippon Life seeks asset management acquisitions overseas for growth

Nippon Life President Yoshinobu Tsutsui speaks during an interview at the insurance company's headquarters in Tokyo April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co is looking to buy asset management companies abroad in a bid to secure better returns as global interest rates remain low, the president of Japan’s largest private life insurer said.

“We don’t limit acquisition targets to any specific geographic areas. We are pursuing a wide range of opportunities,” Yoshinobu Tsutsui told Reuters in an interview. Nippon Life has about 62 trillion yen ($528 billion) in assets.

Low interest rates, the result of monetary easing by the Bank of Japan and other central banks around the world, have hurt the profits of insurers, which invest premiums into fixed-income assets like government bonds.

Nippon Life owns an asset management company in Japan but Tsutsui said the insurer needs more exposure to overseas markets as it tries to reduce its reliance on Japanese government bonds for revenue.

“I think Japan’s low interest environment will continue for a while,” Tsutsui said. “We strongly feel the need to have global asset management capabilities.”

He declined to identify any specific targets but said there are “good ones” in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Japan’s life insurers have traditionally focused their business at home, the world’s second largest market after the United States by insurance premium volume.

Insurers are now increasingly venturing abroad, conducting a string of deals totalling over $23 billion last year, including Nippon Life’s acquisition of National Australia Bank Ltd’s life insurance arm for about $1.7 billion.

Last year, Nippon Life said it could spend up to 1.5 trillion yen on acquisitions and investments at home and abroad over the next 10 years.

Tsutsui dismissed a widely held view that weak growth prospects in Japan amid a rapidly ageing population was driving insurers’ overseas expansion.

“I don’t see the Japanese insurance market as the one that is shrinking. It still has room to grow,” he said, adding the company is also eyeing domestic acquisitions.