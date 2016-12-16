Nippon Steel president sees coking coal price holding near $285 per ton

A logo of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp is pictured outside its headquarters in Tokyo November 9, 2012.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Coking coal prices are expected to stay at high levels of around $285 per ton for a while, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp President Kosei Shindo said on Friday.

Japan's biggest steelmaker said earlier this week it has agreed with Glencore Plc and Teck Resources Ltd on a coking coal price for the January-March quarter of 2017 at $285 a ton, up 43 percent from the previous quarter.

"Spot coking coal prices have come down a bit after we had set a term contract price for the next quarter as expectations for even higher prices have receded," Shindo told a news conference.

"But we need to be prepared to see coking coal prices staying at high levels for a while," he added.

The price of steelmaking coal has nearly quadrupled over the past year as China cut production and reduced output at some mines.