FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Nippon Steel plans to raise product prices by 5,000 yen/T in Apr-Sept
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 24, 2017 / 6:01 AM / 5 months ago

Nippon Steel plans to raise product prices by 5,000 yen/T in Apr-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp is pictured outside its headquarters in Tokyo November 9, 2012.Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp plans to raise prices of its steel products by about 5,000 yen per tonne in the April-September half to reflect rising costs of materials and distribution, its president said on Friday.

"We have asked our customers to raise our products prices by about 20,000 yen per tonne this financial year due to higher prices of coking coal and other costs," Kosei Shindo, president of Japan's biggest steelmaker, told a news conference.

"But we will need to ask for an additional hike by about 5,000 yen per tonne in the first half of the next financial year as prices of iron ore and other raw materials including zinc as well as metal scrap are climbing," he said.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.