Gerry Adams tells North Ireland bombers: stop violence and seek peace

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams called on those behind a suspected car bomb in Northern Ireland to stop their violence and seek peace.

A bomb exploded under a car in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, but no one was injured, while part of a major train line has been suspended in a separate security alert, police said on Thursday.

“Clearly whoever is responsible should desist,” Adams, who was born in Belfast, told Reuters in an interview. “If you want to keep the union or you want a united Ireland, there’s now a peaceful and democratic way so these actions should stop.”