FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gerry Adams tells North Ireland bombers: stop violence and seek peace
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 5, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Gerry Adams tells North Ireland bombers: stop violence and seek peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams called on those behind a suspected car bomb in Northern Ireland to stop their violence and seek peace.

A bomb exploded under a car in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, but no one was injured, while part of a major train line has been suspended in a separate security alert, police said on Thursday.

“Clearly whoever is responsible should desist,” Adams, who was born in Belfast, told Reuters in an interview. “If you want to keep the union or you want a united Ireland, there’s now a peaceful and democratic way so these actions should stop.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.