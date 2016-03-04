Northern Ireland police say more attacks likely after Belfast car bomb

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland is likely to suffer more attacks by dissident groups ahead of the anniversary of the anti-British 1916 Easter Rising, the most dramatic chapter of Ireland’s independence struggle, police said on Friday following a car bomb in Belfast.

“I believe another attack is highly likely,” Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin told a news conference.

“There are people within dissident republican groupings who want to mark this centenary by killing prison officers, police officers or soldiers... We believe the threat is extremely high, at the upper end of severe.”

He was speaking after one prison officer was injured early on Friday morning when a device exploded beneath his van.