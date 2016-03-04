FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northern Ireland police say more attacks likely after Belfast car bomb
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 4, 2016 / 12:08 PM / a year ago

Northern Ireland police say more attacks likely after Belfast car bomb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland is likely to suffer more attacks by dissident groups ahead of the anniversary of the anti-British 1916 Easter Rising, the most dramatic chapter of Ireland’s independence struggle, police said on Friday following a car bomb in Belfast.

“I believe another attack is highly likely,” Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin told a news conference.

“There are people within dissident republican groupings who want to mark this centenary by killing prison officers, police officers or soldiers... We believe the threat is extremely high, at the upper end of severe.”

He was speaking after one prison officer was injured early on Friday morning when a device exploded beneath his van.

Reporting by William James; editing by Padraic Halpin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.