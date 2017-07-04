LONDON The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party said on Tuesday talks had failed to reach a deal on forming a new power-sharing executive in the province but discussions would continue over the summer.

"Obviously we are disappointed that we don't have an agreement this afternoon and indeed we've been disappointed for quite some time that we haven't been able to reach an agreement," DUP leader Arlene Foster told reporters.

"However we are going to keep working at it over the summer and hopefully we can come to an agreement later on in the year."

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein and the pro-British DUP have been in talks to form a new power-sharing government since a March election and each has blamed the other for missing repeated deadlines, the most recent occurring last Thursday.

