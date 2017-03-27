Britain gives Northern Ireland parties more time to reach power-sharing deal

BELFAST (Reuters) - The British government on Monday gave Northern Ireland's largest political parties more time to form a power-sharing regional government and said there was no appetite for another election in the province.

"I think there are a few short weeks in which to resolve matters," Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire told reporters.

Speaking after the passing of a three-week deadline to form a new government following the March 2 election, he said there was no appetite for a suspension of devolution and a return to direct rule from London.

"I believe there is an overwhelming desire among the political parties and the public here for strong and stable devolved government," he said.