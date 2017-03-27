FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Britain gives Northern Ireland parties more time to reach power-sharing deal
#World News
March 27, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 5 months ago

Britain gives Northern Ireland parties more time to reach power-sharing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - The British government on Monday gave Northern Ireland's largest political parties more time to form a power-sharing regional government and said there was no appetite for another election in the province.

"I think there are a few short weeks in which to resolve matters," Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire told reporters.

Speaking after the passing of a three-week deadline to form a new government following the March 2 election, he said there was no appetite for a suspension of devolution and a return to direct rule from London.

"I believe there is an overwhelming desire among the political parties and the public here for strong and stable devolved government," he said.

Reporting by Ian Graham; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by William Schomberg

