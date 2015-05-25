Northern Ireland's First Minister Peter Robinson admitted to hospital

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s First Minister Peter Robinson was admitted to hospital on Monday after a suspected heart attack, the BBC said.

A spokesman for Robinson’s Democratic Unionist Party was quoted in local media as saying: “The First Minister felt unwell this morning and has been admitted to the hospital for some further tests.”

Robinson, 66, has been First Minister of Northern Ireland since 2008. He and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, of republican party Sinn Fein, lead the province’s power-sharing government, set up under the 1998 peace deal between Protestants who want to remain loyal to the British crown and Catholics favoring unification with Ireland.

McGuinness said on Twitter he was “concerned to hear” of Robinson’s condition, and his thoughts and prayers were with him, his wife and his family.

British Prime Minister David Cameron sent his best wishes to Robinson on Twitter. “I hope he has a speedy recovery,” he said.