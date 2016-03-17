Obama commends Northern Ireland leaders on peace progress: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama met with two Northern Ireland leaders and commended them on the progress being made towards peace, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama dropped by a meeting on Tuesday between Vice President Joe Biden, Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, the White House said in a statement.

Obama and Biden urged the ministers to move forward with implementation of the Stormont House Agreement of December 2014 and the Fresh Start Agreement of November 2015, the statement said.