Obama commends Northern Ireland leaders on peace progress: White House
#World News
March 17, 2016 / 12:07 AM / a year ago

Obama commends Northern Ireland leaders on peace progress: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the Chief of Missions Conference at the State Department in Washington March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama met with two Northern Ireland leaders and commended them on the progress being made towards peace, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama dropped by a meeting on Tuesday between Vice President Joe Biden, Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, the White House said in a statement.

Obama and Biden urged the ministers to move forward with implementation of the Stormont House Agreement of December 2014 and the Fresh Start Agreement of November 2015, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Megan Cassella

