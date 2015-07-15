Two Northern Irish police officers wounded in second night of violence

BELFAST (Reuters) - Two Northern Irish police officers were wounded overnight when Protestant youths pelted them with petrol bombs and other missiles during a second night of clashes prompted by sectarian tensions over a traditional parade.

Rioting erupted in Belfast during the Protestants’ Orange Order parade on Monday as police blocked marchers from passing a Roman Catholic area. Twenty-four police officers were injured, in a return of the sectarian violence that has marred the traditionally emotive event in the past.

Police were also attacked with petrol bombs for a second night in a traditionally Catholic area of Londonderry. Five teenagers aged between 14 and 16 were arrested, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Wednesday.

“It is concerning to see teenagers, some as young as 14, getting caught up in this violence,” PSNI Chief Inspector Andy Lemon said.

Violence has subsided in Northern Ireland since a 1998 peace agreement mostly ended three decades of fighting between mainly Protestant loyalists, who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom, and Irish nationalists, mostly Catholics, who want it to be part of a united Ireland.

During the years of conflict, clashes invariably broke out during the parades which Protestants say are part of their tradition but Catholic Irish nationalists consider provocative. The marching season ended without violence for the first time in decades last year.