Nishikawa agrees to plead guilty, pay $130 million fine for price-fixing: U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nishikawa Rubber Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $130 million criminal fine for its role in a price-fixing conspiracy involving automotive parts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Nishikawa conspired to fix the prices and rig bids of automotive body sealing products sold to Honda Motor Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd unit Subaru, according to charges filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Kentucky, the Justice Department said in a statement.