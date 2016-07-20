FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

Nishikawa agrees to plead guilty, pay $130 million fine for price-fixing: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nishikawa Rubber Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $130 million criminal fine for its role in a price-fixing conspiracy involving automotive parts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Nishikawa conspired to fix the prices and rig bids of automotive body sealing products sold to Honda Motor Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd unit Subaru, according to charges filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Kentucky, the Justice Department said in a statement. 

Reporting by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
