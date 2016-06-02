Nissan to close first Calsonic bidding round by June 10: sources

The company logo is seen at the Nissan Motors' Iwaki Plant in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, April 5, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) will close the first bidding round for its stake in auto parts supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp 7248.T by June 10 in a sale overseen by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, sources involved in the process said.

Nissan expects most bidders for its 41 percent stake in Calsonic to be private equity funds after non-financial firms, which it initially targeted, showed little interest, the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to media, said.

Based on Calsonic Kansei's market value on Wednesday, a 41 percent stake was worth around 92 billion yen ($845 million).

Sources have said Nissan, Japan's second-biggest automaker which is 44 percent owned by France's Renault SA (RENA.PA), wants to use the proceeds to invest in research and development of electric cars and artificial intelligence.

Calsonic Kansei is also selling its exhaust and climate control units in a separate auction overseen by Mizuho Securities, with bids also due by June 10, two sources said.

That sale could attract offers from suppliers including Faurecia SA (EPED.PA), Valeo SA (VLOF.PA), Tenneco Inc (TEN.N) and Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD.N), and may fetch a valuation of about five times the units' core earnings (EBITDA).

Nissan declined to comment directly on the issue, adding that it was always considering options to help increase the supplier's competitiveness.

Mizuho Securities were not immediately available for comment, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

Calsonic Kansei, headquartered in Japan, specializes in auto parts including interiors, electronics, air conditioning units and compressors, and is a major supplier to Nissan.

But as more Japanese automakers dismantle their supplier groups, Calsonic Kansei has been trying to grow its client base away from Nissan, which accounts for roughly 80 percent of the supplier's global sales.

It also counts Renault, Isuzu Motors (7202.T) and other automakers as clients.