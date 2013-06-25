FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
June 25, 2013 / 2:35 AM / in 4 years

Nissan CEO Ghosn says was paid $10.1 million in FY 2012/13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, attends a visit to the Renault automobile factory in Flins, west of Paris, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said he was paid 988 million yen ($10.1 million) in the financial year that ended in March, little changed from the previous year and putting him among the highest-paid executives in Japan.

The 0.1 percent increase in Ghosn’s annual compensation came after Japan’s second-biggest automaker saw its operating profit margin decline to 5.4 percent last financial year, lagging rivals Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Honda Motor Co (7267.T).

Ghosn’s compensation, which excludes stock options, is higher than that of his peers at other Japanese companies, who tend to have risen through the ranks over their careers.

Akio Toyoda, the president of Toyota, the world’s best-selling carmaker, was paid 184 million yen ($1.9 million) for the year ended in March.

Ghosn, who is also CEO of Renault SA (RENA.PA), has led Nissan since 2001. ($1 = 97.5750 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher

