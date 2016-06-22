Nissan says CEO Ghosn's salary rose 3.5 percent last year

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) on Wednesday said that it paid CEO Carlos Ghosn 1.1 billion yen ($10.2 million) in the last business year, up 3.5 percent from the previous year.

Ghosn, who also serves as CEO for Nissan's alliance partner Renault (RENA.PA), received a separate annual salary of 7.2 million euros for 2015 from the French automaker, defying a shareholder vote against the chief executive's package in April.

His compensation has drawn regular criticism from the French government, which has more than 18 percent of voting rights in the company.