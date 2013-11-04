FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan says Oct China auto sales up 128 percent
November 4, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

Nissan says Oct China auto sales up 128 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People take pictures of Nissan cars during the 15th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) and its local joint-venture sold 114,700 automobiles in China in October, up 127.8 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That follows a 83 percent year-on-year jump in September and a 1 percent increase in August.

The sharp rise in sales was partly due to the low base from last year. Last September, Japan nationalized disputed islands in the East China Sea, sparking anti-Japan sentiment in China that hit sales of Japanese brands hard in the following months.

In the first 10 months of this year, Nissan sold 1,000,400 vehicles, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier.

Nissan makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co (0489.HK).

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

