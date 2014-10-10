FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan says Sept China auto sales down 20 percent year-on-year
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 10, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Nissan says Sept China auto sales down 20 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of Nissan Motor Co is seen on a steering wheel of a car at the company's showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) said on Friday that, together with its Chinese joint venture partner, it sold about 93,700 automobiles in China in September, down 20 percent from a year earlier.

That follows a 0.7 percent year-on-year decrease in August and a 12.3 percent drop in July.

The company said in a statement the decline in September was due to sluggish sales of light commercial vehicles and increased competition in the passenger car segment.

The company’s sales in the first nine months of the year came to about 879,100 vehicles, up 5.2 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd (0489.HK), aims to sell 1.4 million cars in the country this year, up 10.6 percent from a year earlier.

Nissan’s Senior Vice President Jun Seki said in May that the company aims to achieve annual China sales of 2 million cars by 2017-2018 as it bolsters its business in the world’s largest car market.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.