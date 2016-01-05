FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan's Leaf, Infiniti models to have remote access feature
#Technology News
January 5, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Nissan's Leaf, Infiniti models to have remote access feature

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Nissan Leaf electric car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said its Leaf and Infiniti models in Europe will sport Microsoft Corp’s telematics system, which allows drivers to remotely access their cars.

Drivers will be able to use mobile phones to turn on and adjust climate controls and set charging functions remotely even when the vehicle is powered down, the companies said.

The announcement comes a day after Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co said they would adopt a Ford-developed software called SmartDeviceLink as the standard for connecting smartphone apps to vehicle dashboard screens.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

