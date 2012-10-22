FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan plans to sell cheaper Leaf: FT
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 22, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Nissan plans to sell cheaper Leaf: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nissan Motor Corp's logo is pictured as a Nissan vehicle is reflected on glass at the Nissan Gallery in Yokohama, south of Tokyo July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan (7201.T) plans to offer a lower-priced version of its Leaf electric car, which has been selling well below the company’s predictions, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Nissan sold fewer than 12,000 Leafs in the first half of this fiscal year, up 11 percent on last year, but falling well short of its goal of selling 40,000 of the cars for the full year, the FT said.

“The main hesitation in buying the car is from driving range anxiety. Maybe we were over optimistic with the ramp-up as well,” Nissan executive vice-president, Andy Palmer, was quoted as saying in the FT.

Nissan’s move comes against a backdrop of disappointing early sales for plug-in cars, despite billions of dollars of loans, grants and consumer subsidies offered by governments in recent years.

Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.