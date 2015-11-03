FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Ola to buy cars from Nissan to expand fleet
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 3, 2015 / 1:11 PM / in 2 years

India's Ola to buy cars from Nissan to expand fleet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing company Ola on Tuesday said it would purchase vehicles from Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co’s local unit to expand its fleet, as it competes with U.S.-based rival Uber for a bigger share of the market.

Ola expects to sign similar partnerships with other carmakers to achieve its target of adding 100,000 vehicles by end-2016 to its car leasing program, the company said in an emailed statement.

The company, through its subsidiary Ola Fleet Technology Pvt Ltd, will lease cars to its driver partners against a deposit and monthly rental that would include the vehicle’s maintenance cost. After three years the driver has the option to own the car, it said in the statement.

Ola, backed by Japan’s Softbank Group Corp, will purchase vehicles from Nissan and its affiliate Datsun, but it did not specify the number of cars to be bought.

Nissan is struggling to grow its sales in India which fell 24 percent to less than 20,000 vehicles in the six months between April and September, during which time total passenger vehicles grew 6 percent to 1.3 million, industry data showed.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.