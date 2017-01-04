FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Nissan's premium brand Infiniti sells 230,000 vehicles in 2016
#Autos
January 4, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 8 months ago

Nissan's premium brand Infiniti sells 230,000 vehicles in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of Nissan, introduces the 2017 Infiniti Q60 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 11, 2016.Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor's (7201.T) premium brand Infiniti sold more than 230,000 vehicles globally in 2016, a 7 percent annual rise, Infiniti said on Wednesday, a record year for a marque that trails rivals in the increasingly crowded premium market.

The brand distantly lags German luxury competitors like BMW AG (BMWG.DE), which can sell almost as many vehicles in a single month, and second-tier luxury leaders like Toyota's (7203.T) Lexus, which sells at least twice as many cars each year.

Infiniti annual sales grew 4 percent year-on-year in the United States, its largest market, to more than 138,300, while China sales rose 3 percent to 41,590.

In December, Infiniti sold 27,200 vehicles globally.

Reporting by Jake Spring in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

