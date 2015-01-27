Nissan set to produce new Frontier pickup in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan will begin producing the sixth generation of its Frontier pickup in Mexico, the company said on Tuesday.

Nissan expects to make about 50,000 units of the 2016 NP300 Frontier in Mexico this year, spokesman Herman Morfin said. The new model is mostly for the domestic market, but some units will also be exported elsewhere in Latin America, he added.

The pickup will be produced in Nissan’s plant in the central state of Morelos, where the company has invested 1.1 billion pesos ($75.39 million) to manufacture the new vehicle.

Nissan was the biggest producer of autos in Mexico in 2014, manufacturing 805,871 units, according to data from the Mexican Auto Industry Association.

($1 = 14.5910 Mexican pesos)