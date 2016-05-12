FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors confirm talks over capital tie-up
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
May 11, 2016 / 11:51 PM / a year ago

Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors confirm talks over capital tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees work at the main assembly line of V6 engine at the Nissan Iwaki Plant in Iwaki city, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) confirmed on Thursday they were discussing a possible capital tie-up, after reports that the former was looking to take a roughly one-third stake in its scandal-hit rival.

“Nissan and Mitsubishi are discussing various matters including capital cooperation, but nothing has been decided,” the two Japanese automakers said in separate statements. They added that their boards of directors were meeting in separate meetings on Thursday to discuss the matter.

Nissan is in advanced talks to take about a one-third stake in Mitsubishi Motors with a 200 billion yen ($1.85 billion) investment, as Mitsubishi struggles with a fuel-economy data scandal, two people familiar with the matter said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.