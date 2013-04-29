FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan recalls over 123,000 Altimas in U.S. for spare tire issue
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 29, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

Nissan recalls over 123,000 Altimas in U.S. for spare tire issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A detail of the new Nissan Altima is seen at the car's unveiling during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd is recalling more than 123,000 Altima sedans in the United States to adjust the inflation of the spare tires, which could be over- or under-inflated.

About 123,308 Altimas from model year 2013 are affected by the recall, according to documents filed the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Due to a production issue that has since been corrected, the spare tires in some of the recalled cars may have too much or not enough air in them, NHTSA said. In some cases, the over inflation may have been significant enough to hurt the tires’ structural integrity, causing them to fail and increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA said.

Nissan said there were no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The problem was discovered by a dealer and an investigation by Nissan found the problem was caused by a malfunctioning pressure regulator at its Canton, Mississippi, plant, NHTSA said.

Nissan will check the spare tires and adjust the inflation as needed, NHTSA said. If after further investigation by Nissan, the tire pressure exceeded a certain threshold, the spare tire would be replaced.

The recall is expected to begin May 3, NHTSA said.

Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.