Nissan to recall 908,900 vehicles globally for accelerator sensor flaw

Nissan's logo is seen in a dealer in Jakarta February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Corp (7201.T) will recall around 908,900 vehicles globally including 764,800 in Japan due to a flaw in an accelerator sensor that could cause the engine to stall, the Japanese carmaker said on Thursday.

No accidents or injuries have been reported to Nissan, spokesman Chris Keeffe said in an e-mail.

The affected vehicles were produced in Japan between 2004 and 2013. In Japan, Nissan is recalling certain Serena, X-Trail, Lafesta and Fuga model vehicles.

In the United States, Nissan is recalling 98,300 vehicles including certain Infiniti M models. The company is also recalling some vehicles in other regions including Europe and Oceania, Keeffe said.

The accelerator pedal’s sensor could become unstable, potentially resulting in less-than-intended acceleration and in the worst case, a stalled engine, the company said.

The accelerator pedals will be replaced and engine control programming fixed to address the problem, which will take about 90 minutes, Keeffe said.