TOKYO Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said on Wednesday it was recalling a domestic minivan model and stopped shipments of the recently launched vehicle to fix a problem with its idling stop function.

The Japanese automaker said it was recalling 9,481 Serena minivans, which went on sale on August 24, due to the risk of short circuiting during use of the idling stop function. Shipments of the minivan were halted last Friday, it added.

Nissan said that one incident of a short circuiting had been reported at one of the automaker's dealerships, which resulted in a small fire under the minivan's hood.

Most of the recalled vehicles were in shipment or at dealerships around the country, while around 600 had been delivered to customers, Nissan said, adding that it expected to resume shipments next week.

The Serena is Nissan's first model to feature a suite of new semi-autonomous driving functions, including an automated stop-start function. A spokesman said that the issue with the idling stop was unrelated to that feature.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)