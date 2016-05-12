FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan forecasts 11 percent decline in annual operating profit
May 12, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Nissan forecasts 11 percent decline in annual operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo is seen at the Nissan Motors' Iwaki Plant in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) on Thursday forecast operating profit to decline 11 percent this business year as the Japanese automaker feels the sting of a strengthening yen

After operating profit jumped 35 percent to 793.3 billion yen ($7.3 billion) in the 2015/16 financial year, Japan’s second-largest automaker said it expected profit for the current year to fall to 710 billion yen.

That undershoots an average estimate of 742.7 billion yen, from 27 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Nissan is forecasting net profit will be flat this year at 525 billion yen.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Edwina Gibbs

