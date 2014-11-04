Nissan executive says dollar-yen in good range, positive for Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - A top Nissan Motor Co executive said on Tuesday that the yen was currently in a good range against the dollar, adding that on the whole, the recent weakening in the Japanese currency was good for the local industry and economy.

“Some people are voicing concern about the yen’s weakening, but all in all we think it is positive for industry and the economy,” Chief Competitive Officer Hiroto Saikawa told a news conference.