A Nissan Motor showroom employee walks past the company logo at its headquarters in Tokyo January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) sold a record 4.94 million vehicles globally in 2012, up 5.8 percent from a year ago, Japan’s second biggest automaker said on Monday.

In 2011, Nissan sold 4.67 million vehicles globally.