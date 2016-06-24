FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Nissan sues South Korea government over accusations of emissions cheating
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 24, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Nissan sues South Korea government over accusations of emissions cheating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd's South Korean unit said it has filed a lawsuit over claims by the government that the automaker had cheated on emissions with its Qashqai diesel sport utility vehicle.

The environment ministry this month fined Nissan 340 million won ($290,000) and ordered the recall of more than 800 Qashqai vehicles sold, accusing the Japanese automaker of using a so-called defeat device in its Qashqai model.

"We have filed the lawsuit to dispute the ministry's accusations," a spokesman at Nissan Korea said.

The ministry has also filed a complaint with prosecutors against Nissan Korea and its president Takehiko Kikuchi, charging them of violating an environment law.

"We believe that we have taken appropriate legal action," a ministry official said on Friday.

South Korea conducted tests on 20 diesel vehicles made by various automakers after it had found Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) manipulated emissions of some vehicles sold in the country.

A South Korean court on Friday issued the first warrant for the arrest of a Volkswagen official in connection with its cheating of vehicle emissions tests.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.