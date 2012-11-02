FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan confirms plans for second, $358 million Thai plant
November 2, 2012 / 3:53 AM / 5 years ago

Nissan confirms plans for second, $358 million Thai plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Nissan logo is pictured during the second media day of the 82nd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) said on Friday it was investing 11 billion baht ($358 million) to build a second assembly plant in Thailand that will have an annual production capacity of 75,000 vehicles when it opens in August 2014.

Capacity would eventually be raised to 150,000 vehicles.

“Adding 150,000 units of production capacity will not only enable us to raise our competitiveness in the domestic market but will ensure Thailand’s position as a key strategic global export hub for Nissan,” executive vice-president Hiroto Saikawa said in a statement.

Japan’s Nikkei business daily reported in October that Nissan wanted to open a second plant in Thailand to diversify production after anti-Japanese demonstrations in China.

Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould and Ron Popeski

