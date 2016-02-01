Japan's Nippon Steel to take control of smaller rival as supply glut bites

A logo of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is seen outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp unveiled a plan on Monday to take control of fourth-ranked rival Nisshin Steel and shut one of Nisshin’s two blast furnaces in the face of a global supply glut.

A deal would be the latest in a series of consolidations and plant closures as producers worldwide face a slump in prices due to falling demand and competition from surging Chinese steel exports.

“We’ve decided to take action as the condition of the global steel market has significantly deteriorated,” Nippon Steel President Kosei Shindo told a news conference.

“We aim to create a more competitive group by combining the strengths of both companies,” he said.

Nippon Steel, which already holds 8.3 percent of Nisshin, said the two firms struck a memorandum of understanding on Monday to turn Nisshin into a subsidiary. Nippon Steel plans to extend its stake to 51-66 percent.

A formal decision on the takeover is expected around mid-May, with Nisshin set to become a subsidiary around March 2017 after gaining approvals from relevant authorities.

Shares in Nisshin Steel, which had a market capitalization of 124 billion yen ($1 billion) as of Friday, closed up 15 percent at 1,296 yen on Monday.

As part of the deal, Nisshin plans to halt a blast furnace and cut capacity by 1.6 million tonnes by March 2020 from 3.6 million tonnes now at its Kure Works in Hiroshima prefecture, while Nippon Steel was set to supply it with steel billets.

Shares in Nippon Steel also jumped 10 percent to end at 2,347 yen, boosted by the potential for cost savings.

“The combined entity will be able to optimize production,” Jefferies analyst Thanh Ha Pham said in a report.

Nippon Steel group and Nisshin each hold about 30 percent of Japan’s stainless steel market, according to industry sources.

Nippon Steel has 14 blast furnaces in Japan, two of which are due to be closed by the end of 2018.

Faced with slow exports, the company trimmed its crude steel output forecast in the current business year ending March 31 on a parent basis to 42.4 million tonnes from 42.8 million tonnes.

It also slashed its profit forecast for the current business year by 20 percent, marking a second downgrade in three months.

China, which produces half of the world’s steel, shipped a record 112.4 million tonnes last year as slowing economic growth prompted its mills to export excess production, putting pressure on prices and international steel markets.