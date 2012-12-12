EU considering additional measures against North Korea: Ashton

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is considering additional restrictive measures against North Korea after the reclusive state launched a ballistic missile on Wednesday.

“The EU will consider an appropriate response, in close consultation with key partners, and in line with UNSC deliberations, including possible additional restrictive measures,” Catherine Ashton, the EU’s foreign affairs chief, said in a statement.

North Korea successfully launched the rocket earlier on Wednesday, boosting the credentials of its new leader Kim Jong-un, and stepping up the threat the isolated and impoverished state poses to its opponents.