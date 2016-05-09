IAEA head says concerned about North Korea's continued nuclear activities

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - North Korea’s continued nuclear activities are of “great concern” to the region and beyond, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told reporters on Monday.

IAEA director Yukiya Amano said the agency did not have an inspector on the ground in the state and was monitoring it using satellite imagery.

At a ruling party congress being held in Pyongyang, North Korea said it will strengthen its self-defensive nuclear weapons capability in defiance of U.N. resolutions.