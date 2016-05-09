FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IAEA head says concerned about North Korea's continued nuclear activities
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 9, 2016 / 9:52 AM / a year ago

IAEA head says concerned about North Korea's continued nuclear activities

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano addresses a news conference after a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - North Korea’s continued nuclear activities are of “great concern” to the region and beyond, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told reporters on Monday.

IAEA director Yukiya Amano said the agency did not have an inspector on the ground in the state and was monitoring it using satellite imagery.

At a ruling party congress being held in Pyongyang, North Korea said it will strengthen its self-defensive nuclear weapons capability in defiance of U.N. resolutions.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.