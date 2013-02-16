U.S. urges North Korea to refrain from further provocative acts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday called on North Korea to refrain from “additional provocative actions” following reports that Pyongyang plans more nuclear tests.

State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland made the comment in response to a Reuters report that North Korea has told its key ally, China, that it is prepared to stage one or even two more nuclear tests this year in an effort to force the United States into diplomatic talks.

North Korea staged its third underground nuclear test earlier this week, prompting broad international condemnation.